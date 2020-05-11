Breaking News
Weather Update: Cold and cloudy Monday ahead

Weather

Scattered rain showers mixing with a couple snowflakes Monday morning

OVERNIGHT: Scattered showers at times, mixing with a few snow showers by daybreak. (60%)
Low: 38

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower early. Isolated sprinkles in the afternoon. (30%)
High: 46

MONDAY NIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Cold with frost or freeze likely.
Low: 33

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 52

WEDNESDAY: A few clouds. Areas of frost early.
High: 59 Low: 31

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers developing. (60%)
High: 67 Low: 40

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with the chance for thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 74 Low: 58

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 77 Low: 56

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower or storm. (40%)
High: 78 Low: 57

