Weather Update: A look ahead to the weekend

Weather

A few showers will be possible by the end of the workweek

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Thursday:  Partly sunny.
High: 63

Thursday night:  Mostly cloudy.
Low:  43

Friday:  Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. (20%)
High: 57 

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers mainly late day. (60%)
High: 58  Low: 41

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, mainly early. (60%)
High: 62  Low: 49

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 59  Low: 47

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.
High:  55  Low:  40

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance showers. (30%)
High:  49  Low:  40

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High:  50  Low:  40



Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com