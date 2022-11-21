Thanksgiving week is here and the weather is improving just in time!

A wide variety of weather outcomes have happened through the years for this fall holiday here in Youngstown, Ohio.

Here are some fun weather trivia facts that you can “talk turkey” with during your Thanksgiving.

An average Thanksgiving temperature in Youngstown, Ohio

The average (high and low averaged together) Thanksgiving temperature for the holiday from 1897 to 2021 is 38°.

A typical high is 45°.

A typical low is 30°.

The hottest Thanksgiving in Youngstown, Ohio

The hottest Thanksgiving on record took place during 1941. It was on that year during the holiday that the average temperature (high and low averaged together) was 62° in Youngstown, Ohio.

1941 also holds the record high temperature for the holiday at 68°.

The coldest Thanksgiving in Youngstown, Ohio

The coldest Thanksgiving on record took place during 2013. It was on that year during the holiday that the average temperature (high and low averaged together) was 20° in Youngstown, Ohio.

1930 holds the record low temperature for the holiday at 9°.

The wettest Thanksgiving on record in Youngstown, Ohio

The wettest Thanksgiving in Youngstown, Ohio took place in 2010. Precipitation added up to 1.38 inches during the holiday in 2010.

The snowiest Thanksgiving on record in Youngstown, Ohio

The snowiest Thanksgiving on record in Youngstown, Ohio happened in 2005. Snowfall records only date back to 1934. There were 4.6 inches of snow on the holiday in 2005.

Many may think the snowiest was in 1950. The heaviest snow during 1950 moved in right after the holiday.