You have to go back 65 years to find a July as hot as 2020

July 2020 is now in the record books tied with 1933 and 1955

We ended the month of July with another 80°F+ temperature. It hit 84°F in Youngstown on Friday.

The month only had one day below 80°F for a high — 79°F on the 13th.

There were nine days with 90°F or higher temperatures.

Not one record high happened during 2020! In order to break a record high in July in Youngstown, you need to reach at least 95°.

The highest temperature was 94°F. That happened on the 9th.

The lowest temperature was 55° on the 14th.

The average high temperature was 86.6°F.

The average low temperature was 63.9°F.

The overall average was 75.3°F. That is the number that tied 2020 with two other years.

Below is a list of the warmest Julys on record here in Youngstown:

1) 1934 — 77.3°

2) 1931 — 77.2°

3) 1935 — 76.6°

4) 1941 — 75.9°

5) 1949 — 75.6°

6) 2020 — 75.3°

7) 1933 — 75.3°

8) 1955 — 75.3°

9) 1898 — 75.2°

10) 1943 — 75.2°

11) 1936 — 75.0°