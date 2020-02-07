Work isn’t done for snow-clearing crews with more possible into the weekend

"Mile by mile, minute by minute, these road conditions are changing so always leave early, slow down, give yourself plenty of time," an ODOT official said

(WKBN) – Road crews around the area are continuing their round-the-clock shifts to push the snow and ice out of the way.

Friday’s predawn snow squalls led to crashes, including one along Route 11 in Trumbull County.

The worst may have been in Bristol Township, where three people were sent to the hospital after a wreck on Route 45.

Supervisors with both the Ohio Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said despite the quick, heavy burst of snow, crews were able to clear roads quickly Friday morning. They said they had a little head-start on Mother Nature.

“Yesterday afternoon, we were able to pretreat, get a little bit of a jump before the snow came down,” said Ray Marsch, with ODOT.

But as new bands of snow swept through, drivers on parts of Interstates 80 and 376 in Mercer and Lawrence counties were forced to reduce speed.

“Mile by mile, minute by minute, these road conditions are changing so always leave early, slow down, give yourself plenty of time,” Marsch said.

With the snow expected to continue through early Saturday, crews on both sides of the state line will maintain their 12- to 16-hour shifts to keep the roads and highways clear.

