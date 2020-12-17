Winter storm snowfall totals

(WKBN) – Here is how much snow fell in some communities across the Valley, according to the National Weather Service:

Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport – 6.4″

Hubbard – 5.5″

McConnells Mill – 5.2″

Hermitage – 4.8″

Pulaski – 4.0″

Sharpsville – 4.0″

Mercer – 3.9″

Canfield – 3.8″

New Castle – 3.5″

Sharon – 3.4″

Mosquito Creek Lake – 3.3″

Newton Falls – 3.3″

Enon Valley – 3.2″

Williamsfield – 2.5″

Southington – 3.0″



Storm Team 27 will continue to add to this list throughout the day.