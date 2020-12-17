Winter storm snowfall totals

(WKBN) – Here is how much snow fell in some communities across the Valley, according to the National Weather Service:
Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport – 6.4″
Hubbard – 5.5″
McConnells Mill – 5.2″
Hermitage – 4.8″
Pulaski – 4.0″
Sharpsville – 4.0″
Mercer – 3.9″
Canfield – 3.8″
New Castle – 3.5″
Sharon – 3.4″
Mosquito Creek Lake – 3.3″
Newton Falls – 3.3″
Enon Valley – 3.2″
Williamsfield – 2.5″
Southington – 3.0″
Storm Team 27 will continue to add to this list throughout the day.
