White Christmas Forecast: The reason why we have a good chance for one this year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Storm team 27 is watching for your chance to see a white Christmas this year.

Below are the reasons we will have a chance this year:

We have three rounds of snow to go through before Christmas Day

We have snow on the ground now

There is a big Arctic Blast on the way (just in time for Christmas)

Below are the reasons we may lose our white Christmas:

There is some rain in the forecast that could lower snow totals

There is a warming trend into the middle of next week

What is a White Christmas? A White Christmas is defined as having one inch of snow on the ground. It does not have to fall on Christmas.

The last White Christmas we had was back in 2017.

Last year, we had a foggy and warm Christmas. Here is what happened in other years:

2018 – Cloudy and mild

2017 – White Christmas

2016 – We had a trace of snow

The Chance for a White Christmas for 2020 is currently 95%.

