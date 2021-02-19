What year had the longest stretch with snow on the ground?

We continue to climb the list with the number of days with snow on the ground here in Youngstown, Ohio

Saturday will mark the 20th day in a row with more than 0.5″ of snow on the ground at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport. We are climbing the list as snow will stick around through the weekend.

Do you know what year had the longest stretch of record snow on the ground?

The winter was 1944/1945. The stretch lasted 73 days. It ended on Feb. 21, 1945.

We have a long way to go to break that record.

Below is a list of some of the longest stretches of at least 0.5″ of snow on the ground at the airport.

Rank Run Length Ending Date 1 73 1945-02-21 2 68 2015-03-13 3 65 1977-02-23 4 64 1978-03-13 5 47 1994-02-05 6 46 1960-03-28 7 45 2007-03-02 – 45 1970-01-28 – 45 1964-01-22 10 44 2011-02-17 11 43 1985-02-22 12 38 2004-02-20 – 38 1968-01-29 14 36 2014-02-22 – 36 1936-02-24 16 34 1981-01-27 – 34 1976-02-10 – 34 1948-02-14 19 32 2011-01-01 – 32 1979-02-22 21 31 2009-02-07 – 31 2003-03-07 – 31 1958-02-24 24 30 2001-01-16 – 30 1996-01-17 – 30 1961-01-10 27 29 2010-03-06 – 29 2000-02-10 29 28 1955-02-09 30 26 1961-02-14 31 25 2019-02-03 – 25 2010-01-21 – 25 1999-01-23 34 24 2003-02-03 35 23 2005-12-24 – 23 1951-01-02 37 22 1986-01-04 – 22 1940-02-06 39 21 2013-01-11 – 21 2005-02-06 41 20 1989-12-31 – 20 1963-01-10

The data above was provided by NOAA Regional Climate Centers.