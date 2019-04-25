Weather accounted for 10 deaths in Ohio since 2014 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

In the state of Ohio alone, severe weather caused $70 million in damage in 2017.

The threat doesn't just lie to your belongings, severe weather also threatens life and livelihood.

According to the National Weather Service, most weather fatalities are caused by flooding, then high winds or tornadoes.

Since 2014, there have been 10 hazardous weather-related deaths in Ohio -- five of those were flood-related.

According to the American Red Cross, which assists with disaster relief, some of these deaths could be preventable.

"I think it just goes back to, a lot of times, you hear, 'I never thought it would happen to me.' So that's probably, in my opinion, people don't prepare and don't act when the alerts come out," said Kristen Gallagher, disaster program specialist with the Red Cross.

When it comes to flooding in peoples' homes, Gallagher said one of the biggest concerns for the Red Cross is getting people out of flood waters, which likely have contaminants.