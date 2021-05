BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The first total lunar eclipse since January of 2019 could be seen in the skies Wednesday morning.

The above image shows a shot of the moon at our studios in Boardman around 5:54 a.m.



You could see only a partial eclipse here in the Valley, and you may have noticed the moon looked a bit reddish.

This full moon is known as the flower moon by many.

If you missed the show, you can still see an almost full moon tonight.