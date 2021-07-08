Watch: Thursday’s severe weather across the Valley

(WKBN) – Thursday saw another afternoon of severe weather across the Mahoning and Shenango valleys.

Trumbull and Mahoning counties were under severe thunderstorm warnings until about 4:45 p.m.

There was heavy rain and strong wind gusts in Liberty.

Strong winds also brought down trees in Cortland along Fallehn Drive. The property owner said a branch snapped off the top of a tree and took down a number of other branches.

For much of the area, the main issue was rain, like in Youngstown. You may see some ponding, but we haven’t gotten any reports of flooding yet.