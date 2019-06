GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Afternoon storms are causing problems in Mercer County.

There’s high water on some of the roads, including Route 18 in Greenville. Watch the video above, sent to us by a viewer via Report It, to see the flooding drivers are dealing with.

In Fredonia, there’s a report of an exposed culvert and a road that’s washing away.

We’re also hearing about water rescues in Greenville and West Salem Township.