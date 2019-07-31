Viewer shoots video of funnel in Stark County, Ohio

Chief Meteorologist Paul Wetzl said the video shows what appears to be a landspout funnel

LOUISVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A viewer in Stark County sent us video of a funnel cloud Wednesday afternoon.

Kaci Wellendorf recorded the video at 2:39 p.m. in Louisville, Ohio.

WKBN’s Chief Meteorologist Paul Wetzl said the video shows what appears to be a landspout funnel.

These funnels can develop under showers and thunderstorms as the updraft of the shower or storm is pulled up into the cell. The upward motion has rotation and sometimes can spin up these weak funnels.

Typically, they are very weak and do not do much damage. Bigger tornadoes form in a different scenario.