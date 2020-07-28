Two meteor showers peak tonight – Best time for viewing

Skies will become mostly clear tonight which will let our region catch a glimpse of the peak of two meteor showers.

The best way to see the showers is to find a dark location away from city lights, wait until the moon sets (which will be at 1:38 a.m.) and then just look up to catch the show.

The moon and city lights will limit viewing early in the night as the light from each will contaminate the night sky. The moon is currently at its Waxing Gibbous phase.

Both of these showers are at peak tonight.

The Alpha Capricornids are active from July 3 and last through August 15. Tonight is the peak with around 5 meteors per hour. They are streaking through Earth’s atmosphere at around 15 miles per second!

The Southern Delta Aquarids are active from July 12 through August 23. Tonight is their peak with around 20 meteors per hour. They are streaking through the sky at around 26 miles per second!

The best viewing is late tonight, after midnight and through the early morning hours.

If you miss them tonight, you can still catch the showers through early to mid-August, they just won’t be at their peak.