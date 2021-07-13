Trumbull County Fair Forecast

It’s opening day at the Trumbull County Fair!



It’s going to be a hot and muggy day. Temperatures will reach the low 80s this afternoon. The chance for showers and thunderstorms will increase into the afternoon and evening. It won’t be a washout, but heavy downpours will be possible. Storms could produce gusty winds as well.

Wednesday and Thursday are trending drier with just the chance for a few showers and storms. It will stay steamy through the week with temperatures in the 80s and elevated dew points.

It will be more comfortable out at the fairgrounds this weekend with slightly cooler temperatures and a drop in dewpoints. See the 7-Day forecast here.