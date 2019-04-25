Track weather in your neighborhood with one simple tool Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Severe weather happens all year-round in Ohio and Pennsylvania, and at all times of the day and night.

You've heard us talk about our Storm Team 27 weather app, but what exactly does it do? How can it keep you and your family safe and up-to-date with the latest severe weather?

Watches and warnings are issued by the National Weather Service but it's Storm Team 27's responsibility to pass those along to you. But what if you're not in front of your TV?

In the '80s and '90s, you were encouraged to have a weather radio. With the latest technology, all you need is a smartphone.

The Storm Team 27 app automatically sends those alerts and warnings to your phone or tablet.

There is a closings feature so you can find out before your day gets started if you or your kids have school adjustments.

The interactive radar allows you to zoom in on your neighborhood down to street level and track the storms with us. Or if you're headed to Cleveland, Pittsburgh or anywhere else around the country, you can zoom out to see the weather headed there.

Do you have an important event like a wedding, graduation, summertime fishing or just a picnic by the lake? Then check out our hour-by-hour forecast to plan your whole day.

The video forecasts are updated around the clock by all of the Storm Team 27 meteorologists.

Getting a sneak peek of the weekend weather is simple, too, with the 7-day forecast.

There's even a Report It feature, which allows you to send in pictures of and info on the weather you're seeing in your neighborhood.

Our meteorologists get those messages and pictures, which can help alert them to weather events. They may even use your pictures on air.

If you'd like to download the free Storm Team 27 app to your smartphone or tablet, you can find it in the App Store or Google Play Store.