Tips for protecting car batteries during heat warning this weekend

(WKBN) – AAA East Central released a list of precautions that drivers need to follow to protect their car batteries during hot weather.

The organization explained that drivers need to be aware that the heat has more potential to ruin car batteries than the winter cold. The hot sun can break down the internal components of the battery.

AAA recommends the following:

Consider having your battery and charging systems tested. Having a battery tested can expose any weaknesses that may break down under extreme circumstances. AAA offers its members on-site battery testing and, if need be, replacements.

Make sure the battery cables are clean and tight. Dirty, loose connections to battery terminals limit the flow of current and are a common cause of issues. Consider cleaning corrosion off of a battery terminal by using a small wire brush and cleaning it with a mix of one tablespoon of baking soda and a cup of water.

Make sure to drive. For vehicle owners who don't drive often or far, a vehicle should be taken out for a long drive once every week or two. Shorter drives can drain a battery over time, given that it doesn't have time to recharge properly.

AAA says when temperatures climb above 90 degrees for a few consecutive days, it gets a sizable increase in drivers needing assistance for dead batteries.