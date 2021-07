(WKBN) – July’s full moon will rise Friday night. It will be at its fullest at 10:36 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight, making for a good viewing of the bright moon.

It will still appear full throughout the Valley through early Sunday morning.

According to NASA, the July full moon is often called the Thunder Moon or Buck Moon. It gets its nickname from the increase in thunderstorms this time of year.

The next full moon will be August 22.