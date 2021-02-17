The first sunset after 6 pm happens tonight

The Valley will be gaining 30 minutes of daylight through the end of the month

Today is the first day of 2021 with a sunset at 6 p.m. Sunrise this morning was at 7:12 a.m.

On February 26, the sunrise will be before 7 a.m. for the first time this year.

Through the end of the month, we are gaining an additional 30 minutes of daylight.

On February 28, we’ll have a total of 11 hours and 17 minutes of daylight. Sunrise will be at 6:56 a.m. Sunset will be at 6:13 p.m.

Daylight Saving Time begins in less than a month. We will spring the clocks forward one hour on Sunday, March 14.

By the end of March, there will be 12 hours and 41 minutes of daylight. Sunrise will be at 7:05 a.m and sunset will be at 7:47 p.m.