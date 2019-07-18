Temperatures may be hot, but the pavement is hotter

(WKBN) – Although temperatures were in the 80s Thursday afternoon, Meteorologist Alex George recorded hotter temperatures on the pavement.

Alex recorded a ground temperature of 115 degrees around noon Thursday.

That’s why it’s important to protect your pet’s paws.

PETA recommends that all pet owners test the pavement with their hands before going for a walk, walk their dogs early in the morning or late at night (when it’s cooler), carry water and take frequent breaks in shady locations.

WKBN spoke with Jane MacMurchy, of the Animal Charity Humane Society, last month. She talked about the importance of protecting Fido’s feet.

“It’s painful. Your dog is going to be suffering. If they have burned paws, they are suffering, and they need to seek veterinary care immediately,” she said.