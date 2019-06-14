Summer storms can turn deadly; taking shelter early can keep you safe

Lightning strikes have been recorded 5 to 10 miles ahead of a storm

(WKBN) – With summer comes the threat of summer storms, and these storms can turn deadly with little warning.

Most people know to take shelter when a storm hits, but many may not know that lightning can travel miles ahead of a storm.

Meteorologists say that’s why it’s important to take shelter early.

“As soon as you hear thunder, you are in danger,” said WKBN’s Meteorologist Alex George. “Don’t wait until you see the lightning. Make sure you come inside as soon as you hear that rumble of thunder. The best place to be to make sure you’re protected is a fully-enclosed structure, and you should stay there 30 minutes until after you’ve heard the last rumble of thunder.”

Rain and thunderstorms are expected on Saturday and Sunday this weekend.