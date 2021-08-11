Storms wreak havoc on trees, power lines across Valley

(WKBN) – Severe storms hit the Valley Wednesday afternoon, bringing down trees and power lines across the area.

A tree is blocking Drummond Avenue in Hubbard.

There are trees down, blocking Carson Salt Springs Road at Route 534 in Newton Township. Wires are also down in the area.

According to a viewer, a tree is down and blocking Warner Road about a mile south of Route 82 in the Brookfield area.

According to FirstEnergy’s website, there are hundreds without power across the Valley:

Columbiana County: 788

Mahoning County: 218

Trumbull County: 539

According to and AEP’s website, an additional 315 people are without power in Columbiana County.

In Mercer County, 218 are without power, mostly near Sandy Lake.

We’ll bring you more information on storm damage once we have it.