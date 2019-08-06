Storm damage reported in Warren; hundreds without power

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Viewers are reporting storm damage in Warren, including large trees down in the area.
One viewer sent a photo of a tree down on E. Market Street in front of a home. Another viewer submitted photos of trees down in Courthouse Square.
Photos: Storm damage in Warren
According to First Energy, there were 654 people without power in Warren, as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. First Energy estimates that power will be restored later today.
Check First Energy’s website for updates.
Check back here for updates on this developing story.