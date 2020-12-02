Snowfall totals across the Valley show about a foot in some places

(WKBN) – The Valley saw its first major winter storm of the season.
Most of the snow fell in northern parts of Trumbull and Mercer counties.
Here is a look at some snowfall reports from across the area:
Greenville – 12.0″
Southington – 11.5″
Fredonia – 11.0″
Greenville – 10.0″
Cortland – 9.7″
Stoneboro – 9.1″
Mercer – 8.2″
New Lebanon – 8.0″
Sharpsville – 7.4″
Sharon – 7.0″
Hermitage – 5.8″
Calcutta – 5.0″
Warren – 5.0″
Ellwood City – 4.5″
Newton Falls – 4.5″
Austintown – 4.0″
Wellsville – 4.0″
Canfield – 1.9″
Check out some pictures of the snow in this photo gallery.
