Snowfall totals across the Valley show about a foot in some places

(WKBN) – The Valley saw its first major winter storm of the season.

Most of the snow fell in northern parts of Trumbull and Mercer counties.

Here is a look at some snowfall reports from across the area:



Greenville – 12.0″

Southington – 11.5″

Fredonia – 11.0″

Greenville – 10.0″

Cortland – 9.7″

Stoneboro – 9.1″

Mercer – 8.2″

New Lebanon – 8.0″

Sharpsville – 7.4″

Sharon – 7.0″

Hermitage – 5.8″

Calcutta – 5.0″

Warren – 5.0″

Ellwood City – 4.5″

Newton Falls – 4.5″

Austintown – 4.0″

Wellsville – 4.0″

Canfield – 1.9″



