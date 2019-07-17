Local cooling stations available as temperatures climb

Cooling stations are opening up around the Valley

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cooling stations are opening up around the Valley as temperatures are expected to climb by the end of the week.

The Salvation Army announced it will be providing a place for neighbors to cool off during the heatwave.

A cooling center will be open at the agency’s offices at 270 Franklin St. S.E. in Warren.

The center will open Thursday, July 18 and Friday, July 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

A cooling station is also available in Vienna Township, from 10 a.m. until dark.

That will be at the Vienna Fire Department, located at 833 Youngstown Kingsville Rd.

The Red Cross offered the following tips for dealing with the heat:

Listening to local weather forecasts and staying aware of upcoming temperature changes.

Being aware of both the temperature and the heat index. The heat index is the temperature the body feels when the effects of heat and humidity are combined.

Discussing heat safety precautions with members of your household. Have a plan for wherever you spend time— home, work and school—and prepare for power outages.

Checking the contents of your emergency disaster kit in case a power outage occurs.

Knowing those in your neighborhood who are elderly, young, sick or overweight. They are more likely to become victims of excessive heat and may need help.

Choosing places you could go to for relief from the heat during the warmest part of the day (schools, libraries, theaters, malls).

Being aware that people living in urban areas may be at greater risk from the effects of a prolonged heatwave than are people living in rural areas.

Getting trained in First Aid to learn how to treat heat-related emergencies.

Ensuring that your animals’ needs for water and shade are met.

During a heatwave, residents are encouraged to: