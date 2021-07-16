Rounds of heavy rain possible today

(WKBN) – Scattered showers and thunderstorms will become likely Friday afternoon and Friday evening. There is a lot of moisture associated with a frontal boundary that is to the northwest of the Valley. Showers and storms that could produce very heavy rain and strong winds will be possible. You can track the rain on Youngstown Radar.



A flash flood watch has been issued for parts of the area until early Saturday morning. You can see the latest alerts here.



The threat of damaging winds will decrease after sunset tonight, but the chance for rain will continue overnight.



The frontal boundary is expected to move out of the area late-day Saturday. That will decrease rain chances by Saturday evening and into Saturday night. See the 7-Day forecast here.



