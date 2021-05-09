Record-breaking cold for Mother’s Day 2021

(WKBN) – Sunday’s weather for Mother’s Day was anything but ideal. Looking back at history in the Youngstown area, the day did come with some record-shattering statistics.

As of the unofficial climate report issued by the National Weather Service office in Cleveland at 5:15 p.m. Sunday evening, the high Sunday reached only 43°F, beating the old record for coldest Mother’s Day of 46°F, set on May 12, 1996. There were only six times before today since 1931 when temperature records at the airport began that highs were below 50°F on Mother’s Day. They include:

49°F on May 9, 2010

46°F on May 12, 1996

49°F on May 13, 1973

48°F on May 11, 1969

49°F on May 8, 1966

47°F on May 8, 1960

As for precipitation, before today, only two times were totals over one inch. Those dates are:

1.71″ on May 12, 2002

1.47″ on May 12, 1974

As of 5 p.m., the total precipitation recorded at the YNG Airport was 1.30″ for Sunday. With more rain falling this evening, this will be updated with the official climate report for the date after midnight.