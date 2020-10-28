Rare Halloween Blue Moon will light up the sky

Although it's called the blue moon, it won't actually look blue

(WKBN) – Halloween 2020 will be a little extra spooky! A rare Halloween full moon will light up the sky.



There were two full moons this month. The first was the Harvest full moon on October 1. The second will be the blue Hunter’s moon on October 31.

The Halloween blue moon will turn full at 10:49 a.m. With just a few clouds in the forecast, it should be a great evening to check out the rare sight.

The blue moon won’t actually look blue. It gets the name “blue moon” because it’s the second full moon of the month. It’s also called a Hunter’s moon. The Hunter’s moon is always the full moon following the Harvest moon.

According to NASA, a Halloween full moon won’t happen again until 2039.

More stories from WKBN.com: