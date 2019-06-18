Rain this month could beat record set in 1986

The record for June rainfall is 10.66 inches, which was set in 1986

(WKBN) – The wet weather we’ve been having can be traced back to September of last year. Since then, we’ve had ten straight months of above-average precipitation.

Here are the numbers from the National Weather Service observation site at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport in Vienna.

In the ten months since September 1, 2018, precipitation has been 14.5 inches above normal.

Of those ten months, 62% of the days — two of every three — had measurable precipitation of one-hundredth of an inch or more.

So far in June, we’ve had nearly seven inches of rain (6.49″). That’s 4.30 inches above normal and there are still 13 days left in the month.

Of the days so far, six have seen more than a half-inch and three have seen more than an inch.

The record for June is 10.66 inches, which was set in 1986.

At the rate we’re going, we could break it.