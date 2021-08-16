Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
27 Investigates
Coronavirus
JobsNOW
Mr Food
Top Stories
Bullets fly in from Mexico, Border Patrol agents targeted once again
Top Stories
DOD considers bringing Afghan refugees to Fort Bliss
Video
Top Stories
Share of Ohio children hospitalized for COVID-19 increasing with Delta variant, ineligibility for vaccine
Video
Ohio General Assembly to tackle coronavirus-related bills as case numbers climb
Video
Legendary woman’s soccer player announces retirement from sport
Teenage soldier, National Guard member admit to smuggling undocumented immigrants
Weather
Forecast
Youngstown Weather Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather For Kids
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
High School Football Schedules
Game of the Week
Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers
Student Athlete
Live Stream
Watch WKBN News
Watch CBSN Live
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
MyValleyPros
MyValleyDeals
MyValleyCars
BestReviews
Obituaries
Obits
Obit Search
Jobs
MyValleyJobsToday
Work For Us
Community
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Advertise with us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Search
Search
Photos: Sunsets around the Valley
Weather Specials
by:
WKBN Staff
Posted:
Aug 16, 2021 / 08:52 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 16, 2021 / 08:52 PM EDT
Hillsville, Anthony N.
Youngstown, Arthur D.
North Jackson, Jamie C.
Trending on WKBN.com
US Marshals looking for woman accused of drug activity
YPD: Woman cut off in traffic, pulled from car, beaten in front of her twins
Local doctor analyzes ‘red’ crossing the map of COVID cases in Ohio
New restaurant coming to Boardman with big goals in mind
Video
Cleveland Browns mourn the loss of longtime standout lineman