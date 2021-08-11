Photos: Severe weather in the Valley

  • Heavy wind and rain, East Palestine, Ohio
    East Palestine, Tom P.
  • Heavy Rain, Leetonia, Ohio
    Leetonia, Eric H.
  • Tree down, Storm damage, Hubbard, Ohio
    Hubbard, Lyn F.
  • Storm Damage, New Waterford, Ohio
    New Waterford, Cheryl B.
  • Trees and wires down along Carson Salt Springs Road in Newton Falls
    Newton Falls, WKBN
  • Tree down, Hubbard, Ohio
    Hubbard, WKBN

