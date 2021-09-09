Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
27 Investigates
Coronavirus
JobsNOW
Mr Food
Top Stories
Redistricting Ohio, deadline set for next week
Video
Top Stories
Environmentalists to FAA: Release launch study on SpaceX Starship dangers to border
Video
Top Stories
Photos: Rainbows Over the Valley
Gallery
Republicans start election ‘investigation’ in Pennsylvania
Youngstown library enters new phase of renovations
Police: Catalytic converter crook caught on city impound lot
Weather
Forecast
Youngstown Weather Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather For Kids
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
High School Football Schedules
Game of the Week
Big 22
Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers
Live Stream
Watch WKBN News
Watch CBSN Live
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
MyValleyPros
MyValleyDeals
MyValleyCars
BestReviews
Obituaries
Obits
Obit Search
Jobs
MyValleyJobsToday
Work For Us
Community
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Contests
Advertise with us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Search
Search
Photos: Rainbows Over the Valley
Weather Specials
by:
WKBN Staff
Posted:
Sep 9, 2021 / 08:23 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 9, 2021 / 08:24 PM EDT
Trending on WKBN.com
YPD: Woman picks up gun while cop fights with suspect, tosses in cruiser
Pennsylvania police release report of statutory rape
2 Valley Friday night football games canceled
Steward Health to cut some medical services in Sharon
Food Truck Festival coming to Youngstown