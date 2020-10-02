Photos: Rainbows and hail seen across Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Against a backdrop of changing leavers, many Valley residents saw a full range of weather Thursday.
A viewer sent in video of a hail storm in Greenville, pa.
All cross the Valley, the sky was lit with rainbows for just about everyone to enjoy.
