Pharmacist warns against leaving prescriptions in hot cars

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – With hot weather in the forecast this week, these temperatures can be dangerous. They can even affect prescriptions if they’re left in your car.

Chris Peshek, a pharmacist and supervisor of pharmacies around Ohio, shared a few tips ahead of this weekend.

Peshek said it’s important to stay hydrated and find a cool shelter if needed. He adds that you must stay hydrated, even at the pool, because you can still sweat in the water.

Peshek also warns about leaving important items in your car, like prescriptions.

“Make sure you’re not leaving them in your car… because most medications can degrade or become ineffective if they’re left in the heat too long,” he said.

Peshek said the two medications that get left in cars the most are EpiPens and inhalers.

Peshek said symptoms of heat-related illness can be headaches, sensitive skin or feeling dizzy. Those are signs that it’s time to go inside and get hydrated.

He said children are at a higher risk for heat-related illnesses because they are more active and have less fluid to sweat out.