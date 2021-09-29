Pennsylvania fall foliage reports show the best times and places to watch the changing leaves

Water flows down the Wissahickon Creek in view of the Autumn foliage Thursday, Oct. 29, 2015, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is widely known for some of the longest and most varied fall foliage seasons anywhere in the country.

In fact, Pennsylvania sports everything from coastal plains to mountains over 3,000 feet in height. Over 130 species of trees and many more shrubs and vines contribute to the display of autumn color. So when is the best time to view the colors?

Every week, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources reports on the changing colors state-wide until leaves begin to fade or reach their past-peak colors. While it may be a little too early for any Instagram-worthy pictures, you can still check out reports from fall, 2020 by clicking on the dates below.

2020 Fall Foliage Reports:

For more fall foliage tips, tricks, activities and more, visit the abc27 ‘Fall in Central PA’ page.