PennDOT reduces speed on several roadways; crashes reported across area

PennDOT is urging drivers to avoid unnecessary travel, but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on several highways

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is temporarily reducing the speed limit on several roadways in the region due to the winter storm, as crashes were reported across the area.

PennDOT is urging drivers to avoid unnecessary travel, but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:

Interstates 79 (in Allegheny County), 376 (Parkways East and West in Allegheny County and the Beaver Valley Expressway in Beaver and Lawrence counties), 279, and 579; and

State Routes 28 (in Allegheny County) and 422 (in Lawrence County).

Speed limits will be restricted to 45 mph on these roadways for all vehicles while the vehicle restrictions are in place, and commercial vehicles not affected by the bans must move to the right lane. Additional speed restrictions on other interstates could be added depending on changing conditions.

PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will also be phasing in vehicle restrictions as the storm progresses.

Vehicle restrictions are at Level 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan on the following roadways:

All northbound and southbound miles of Route 33;

Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) from the Pennsylvania Turnpike to Interstate 95;

All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 78;

Interstate 80 from Interstate 99 to the New Jersey border;

All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 81;

All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 83;

All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 84;

Interstate 95 from the Delaware border to the New Jersey border;

All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 283;

All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 380;

Interstate 476 from the Pennsylvania Turnpike to Interstate 95;

All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 676;

All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 295;

All eastbound and westbound miles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike from the Breezewood interchange to the New Jersey border; and

Under Level 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and

motorcycles.

It is anticipated that beginning at approximately 3:30 p.m., vehicle restrictions will move to Level 3 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan on the following roadways:

All northbound and southbound miles of Route 33;

All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 78;

Interstate 80 from Interstate 99 to the New Jersey border;

All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 81;

All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 83;

All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 84;

All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 283;

All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 380;

Interstate 476 from the Pennsylvania Turnpike to Interstate 95; and

All eastbound and westbound miles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike from the Breezewood interchange to the Fort Washington Interchange.

With Level 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted except loaded single trailers with chains or approved alternate traction devices.

In addition, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and and passenger vehicles towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

There have also been crashes reported across the area.

In Mercer County, traffic was backed up Wednesday afternoon due to crashes on Interstate 80 involving multiple vehicles, before mile marker 15. Cars were stopped for a few miles back from the crash.

Crews have worked to remove the vehicles involved, and traffic is beginning to move again in the area.

Due to a jackknifed truck, southbound I-79 has been reduced to a single lane between the Wexford/Route 910 (Exit 73) interchange and the I-279 split. Emergency personnel are on the scene.

Drivers should expect significant delays.