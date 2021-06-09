Partial solar eclipse will be visible in the Valley this week

(WKBN) – The Valley will have a chance to see a partial eclipse of the sun early Thursday morning.

On June 10, an annular eclipse will be taking place. That’s when the moon moves in front of the sun, blocking most of it except a ring around the edges.

Not everyone will be able to see the ring of fire created by an annular eclipse, including our area.

Locally, we will experience a partial solar eclipse. This happens when the sun, moon and earth aren’t exactly lined up. According to NASA, in our area, the sun will appear to have a dark shadow on part of its surface.

The solar eclipse will be ongoing at sunrise. The sunrise Thursday morning is at 5:49. The maximum eclipse will be at 5:53 and ends at 6:34.

For best viewing of this you’ll want to look to the eastern horizon around sunrise. It is not safe to look directly at the sun, even if it is partly covered. Solar viewing or eclipse glasses are recommend for safe viewing. Sunglasses will not offer protection.