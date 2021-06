(WKBN) – A partial solar eclipse could be seen in our area Thursday morning.

The sun appeared to have a dark shadow on part of its surface around 6:15 a.m. It looked like it had a bite taken out of it.

The annular eclipse happens when the moon moves in front of the sun, blocking most of it except a ring around the edges.

In the Valley, we didn’t see the ring because from where we are, the sun, moon and earth didn’t exactly line up.

From Victoria Bancroft in Hubbard

From Eric Williamson in Youngstown