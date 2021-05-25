Partial lunar eclipse will be visible in the Valley

You'll have to be up early Wednesday morning to see it

(WKBN) – A lunar eclipse will be partially visible Wednesday morning in northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania.



To see this sight, you’ll want to head outside early Wednesday morning.

The partial eclipse begins at 5:44 a.m. The moon will start to look reddish at that point.

The maximum visibility will happen around 5:55 a.m.

The moon will set at 5:59 a.m. and disappear from view in the Valley.



The true maximum point of the eclipse will not be seen in Youngstown because the moon will be below the horizon at that time.



For best viewing, find a high point or a spot with a clear view of the western horizon. You’ll want to look low in the sky.