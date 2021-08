It is opening day at the Columbiana County Fair!



It is expected to be a nice week at the fairgrounds. It will be a comfortable first day at the fair. Temperatures will only reach the mid 70s Monday afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Temperatures will stay on the cool side through Tuesday.

It also looks like a mainly dry week at the fairgrounds. Only a few showers will be possible through the second half of the week. See the 7-day forecast here.