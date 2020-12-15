ODOT prepping Columbiana County-area roads for expected snow storm

This season, drivers can expect crews to use more liquid brine, instead of salt alone to keep the roads clean

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A snow storm on Wednesday is likely to impact the areas south and east of Youngstown with heavier amounts.

In Columbiana County and others areas that make up the Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 11, crews have already started pretreating roadways to get them ready for the snow and ice that may develop Wednesday and Thursday.

This season, drivers can expect crews to use more liquid brine, instead of salt alone to keep the roads clean.

“A lot of people, you know, think, ‘Why are you using water and liquid, you know, when it comes to snow?’ But we have found that this has been very effective, especially even at the end of an event. We can use it to help clean off the roads,” said Lauren Borell, of ODOT’s District 11.

Workers said they held their annual inspection of plows and other equipment a number of weeks ago and will be ready for whatever Mother Nature brings.