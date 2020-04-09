National Weather Service records tornadoes hitting parts of Ohio, Pa.

Breaking News
Photo taken near Barberton, Ohio

(WKBN) – Three tornadoes hit Northeast Ohio this week.

The National Weather Service says one touched down near Barberton in Summit County late Tuesday.

Another was in southern Lorain and northern Medina counties.

The third happened early Wednesday in southern Stark.

No one got hurt, but the storms knocked down trees, utility lines and caused property damage.

In Pennsylvania, two small tornadoes touched down early Wednesday. One happened in Allegheny County, and another in Westmoreland.

No one got hurt during either.

These areas also saw heavy rain, hail, lightning and strong winds.

