National Weather Service holding training for interested storm spotters in Mercer

MERCER, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The National Weather Service is hosting a training session for those looking to become storm spotters.

The NWS relies on its volunteer weather spotters to send information to the service during weather events. Pictures and information that are sent can help them quickly issue warnings.

Topics covered during the training include severe weather basics, storm structure, how to report and understanding.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 7 at the Mercer County Department of Public Safety, located at 205 South Erie St., Mercer, PA 16137.

To pre-register, visit: weather.gov/pittsburgh/skywarn