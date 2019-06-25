National Weather Service confirms tornado caused damage in Mercer County

The storm caused damage in Brookfield as it moved through Trumbull County and into Sharon, Pa.

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The National Weather Service has just confirmed an EF1 tornado caused damage in Mercer County on June 16.

Crews surveyed the area last week to evaluate damage caused by the storm, which began as an EF1 tornado in Trumbull County. That storm caused damage in Brookfield before moving into Sharon and Farrell.

According to the National Weather Service, crews found damage primarily to trees along the Ohio and Pennsylvania line near Bell Street across the Shenango River. Trees were snapped or uprooted along Stewart Avenue, Malleable Street and S. Oakland Avenue near George and Morrison streets.

The National Weather Service also noted the damage to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation trailer that was tipped over and a tree came down on a house.

Winds were recorded at a maximum speed of 75 to 80 miles per hour. The National Weather Service said normally, the wind speeds would categorize the storm as an EF0 tornado. Its rating is based on the earlier track through Trumbull County.