National Weather Service confirms 2 tornado touchdowns in Columbiana Co.

They happened during the storm earlier this week

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The National Weather Service confirmed two tornados touched down in Columbiana County during a storm earlier this week.

An EF1 tornado touched down at 12:33 a.m. Wednesday in Fairfield Township. Its path was 5.6 miles in the area of Carmel Achor Road, just west of State Route 170.

This tornado brought down trees and damaged some buildings.

An EF0 tornado touched down again at 12:37 a.m. Wednesday in Union Ridge. Its path was 4.1 miles starting near Carmel Achor Road, crossing SR 170, curving along Pancake Clarkson Road and crossing over the state line into Pennsylvania. The National Weather Service said it continued into Beaver County but quickly weakened.

This tornado only caused some damage to trees.

Both tornados came from the same line of storms.

Editor’s note: This story is corrected to show two separate tornados touched down.