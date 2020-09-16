Mississippi governor gives update after Sally makes landfall

Weather Specials

by: WJTV Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves gave an update on the current situation and response efforts after Sally made landfall as a hurricane in Alabama.

The storm impacted parts of the Mississippi coast.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com