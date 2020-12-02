Mill Creek sled hill keeps kids busy

Right now, the sled riding hill is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the lights are turned on at dusk

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A thin layer of snow was all kids needed for some sled riding at Mill Creek Park on Wednesday.

Our cameras found several families enjoying the cool temperatures.

A lot of the kids we talked to said they liked to go fast.

“The conditions, they are pretty rocky. There are so many divots in the ground and then there’s snow, which speeds you up so you go flying right over those divots,” said 9-year-old Abby Hagler.

The kids said the hill was a little bit muddy, too, but they like to get out to sled a couple of times every year.

Right now, the sled riding hill is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the lights are turned on at dusk.

More headlines from WKBN.com: