Meteor shower visible in the Valley this week

(WKBN) – The Draconid meteor shower will peak this week and will be visible in the Valley. Meteorologist Craig Ziobert talked with Jay Reynolds, a professor at Cleveland State, about what to expect in the skies the next couple of nights.

According to Reynolds, the meteor shower will be visible Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The best nights will be tonight and Thursday.

He says for the best viewing, go outside around 8:30 or 9 p.m. You may have to wait 15 to 20 minutes before you see a shooting star.

Reyonlds says this meteor shower is different than others because of the timing. The viewing is at a more convenient time as opposed to in the middle of the night.

Jay suggests finding a spot that has a clear horizon for best viewing.

