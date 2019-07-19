Maintenance is key to keeping your car running in warmer temperatures

Car batteries can die after a combination of the warm outside temperatures with the heat under the engine compartment

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a lot we already know about this weather and the dangers it can cause our bodies — but what about our cars?

Stephen Romesburg, with Sir Wrench Performance and Auto Repair in Warren, said as it gets hotter, there are more complaints about the air conditioner not working, cars overheating and car batteries not working.

He said batteries can die after a combination of the warm outside temperatures with the heat under the engine compartment.

Romesburg’s advice to keep that from happening is to keep up with maintenance on your car.

“People have to understand, as the car gets older and the AC compressor is trying to build up 300 pounds of pressure in those lines that, as they get older, they get weaker, and when it gets hotter out, the pressure goes up and things start to break,” he said.

Romesburg said great maintenance is key. That includes getting an oil change and keeping the cooling system updated.