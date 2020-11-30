Local road crews keeping eye on upcoming winter weather

(WKBN) – For those who’ll be clearing the roads, right now, it’s pretty much a waiting game — waiting for the rain to fully change over to snow so they can begin clearing the roads for Tuesday morning’s commute.

“We are ready to take care of whatever happens,” said highway superintendent Tom Klejka.

Klejka has been keeping an eye on the radar for the upcoming storm.

“We’ll be monitoring the weather throughout the evening and early morning hours. We’ll have our trucks ready, all set up and ready to go before the guys leave work today and they’ll be on the roads early morning hours,” he said.

Crews spent the day loading trucks up with salt.

Klejka says there will be two dozen trucks covering 24 different routes to treat nearly 470 miles of roadway.

“They will work as needed to keep the roads open and clear,” he said.

With rain sticking around throughout the day on Monday, crews with the Ohio Department of transportation are waiting for it to switch over to snow.

“That throws you a little bit of a curveball where you can’t pretreat, you know, because anything that you would put on the roads now would just simply wash off,” said Justin Chesnic, with ODOT District 4.

Between Mahoning and Trumbull counties, ODOT says they’ll have about 40 trucks out in 12-hour shifts until cleanup is done.

They’re offering a reminder to drivers who plan on venturing out during the storm.

“Slow down. Secondly, avoid distractions — don’t be playing with the radio, especially not your phone or anything like that. Keep your eyes on the roadway. If you get behind a snow plow, stay behind them enough, let them do the work for you,” Chesnic said.

Chesnic also says it’s important to give yourself enough space between vehicles since stopping could take longer. It’s also important to give yourself a little extra time to get to where you’re going.